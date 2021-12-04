Go to Jalome Chirwa's profile
@jalome
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, Jan Smuts Avenue, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South Africa
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Wits University, South Africa.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

university of the witwatersrand
johannesburg
jan smuts avenue
braamfontein
south africa
south african university
university students
university campus
university student
wits university
mansion
housing
building
House Images
college
architecture
palace
plant
campus
villa
Backgrounds

Related collections

Office
55 photos · Curated by Christine Connors
office
desk
work
Photography-Cameras
63 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography
Glow
411 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking