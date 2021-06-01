Go to Brett Jordan's profile
@brett_jordan
Download free
white printer paper on brown wooden table
white printer paper on brown wooden table
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Atmospheric
68 photos · Curated by Anas Kassas
atmospheric
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking