Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arjun Gupta
@arjungupta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
mcleodganj
dharamshala
himachal pradesh
akhankhola
india
housing
building
House Images
cottage
cabin
villa
log cabin
Free stock photos
Related collections
People in nature
125 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
silhouette
Sport
497 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
Sports Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Sun
56 photos
· Curated by laze.life
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures