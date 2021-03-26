Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
2y.kang
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Japan
Published
6 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
You are never lost when you can see the temple.
Related tags
japan
temple
cinematic
HD Wallpapers
compositions
HD Blue Wallpapers
building
architecture
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
shrine
worship
fir
abies
outdoors
path
flagstone
HD Wood Wallpapers
banister
handrail
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Architecture Catwalk
17 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
architecture
building
line
Add Typography!
524 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
Flower Images
plant
flora
Light
424 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Light Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor