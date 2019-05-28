Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tapio Haaja
@tap5a
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kaivopuisto, Helsinki, Finland
Published
on
May 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kaivopuisto
helsinki
finland
crowd
tents
may day
kaivopuisto park
People Images & Pictures
observatory
observatory hill
vappu
festival
human
People Images & Pictures
audience
building
architecture
Free stock photos
Related collections
Feet
43 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos
· Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new
Collection #142: Pixieset
8 photos
· Curated by Pixieset
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
road