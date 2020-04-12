Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Audrey CHAMBEAU
@audrei_c
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonésie
Published
on
April 12, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bali - Indonésie
Related tags
bali
indonésie
HD Grey Wallpapers
worship
temple
architecture
building
shrine
pagoda
human
People Images & Pictures
monastery
housing
tower
steeple
spire
Free pictures
Related collections
Bali - Culture
44 photos
· Curated by Ayan Banerjee
culture
bali
indonesia
Trip
43 photos
· Curated by point std
trip
outdoor
Travel Images
FB
81 photos
· Curated by Anju Makin
fb
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers