Go to Kentaro Toma's profile
@thirdcultureken
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Imperial Palace, 1-1 Chiyoda, Chiyoda City, Tokyo, Japan
Published agoFUJIFILM, X-H1
Free to use under the Unsplash License

person in a kimono at the imperial palace

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

imperial palace
tokyo
japan
1-1 chiyoda
chiyoda city
kimono
street photography
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
pedestrian
HD Black Wallpapers
road
street
HD City Wallpapers
urban
building
town
overcoat
Free images

Related collections

Olympics
30 photos · Curated by Hannah Orenstein
olympic
Sports Images
running track
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking