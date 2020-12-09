Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mauro Lima
@limamauro23
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Street Photography
Share
Info
Petrópolis - RJ, Brasil
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
street photography
petrópolis - rj
brasil
trash
man
men
working
boots
uniform
apparel
clothing
footwear
shoe
human
People Images & Pictures
sleeve
long sleeve
outdoors
pants
worker
Free stock photos
Related collections
Trash cans
16 photos
· Curated by Tetiana Antoshkiv
trash can
tin
can
Pandemic
47 photos
· Curated by Tim Williams
pandemic
human
apparel
to illustrate
25 photos
· Curated by Hanna Tebrand
human
film photography
film