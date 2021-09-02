Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aashish Choudhary
@aashupix
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ganesha
ganesha statue
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
clothing
apparel
face
figurine
Free images
Related collections
Winter
276 photos
· Curated by Line Gad Stausgaard
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Male Friendship
54 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Friendship Images
male
friend
Textures Of Earth
23 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers