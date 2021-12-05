Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dagmara Dombrovska
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
sweets
furniture
plywood
table
plant
figurine
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Creatures
737 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Beautiful Shots From Above
254 photos · Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
HD Wallpapers
Hands
162 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger