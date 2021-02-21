Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jiaqi Wu
@wujiaqi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 21, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
lamp
pottery
lampshade
lantern
pot
Backgrounds
Related collections
Tilted
69 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
tilted
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Home & Productivity
54 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos
· Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor