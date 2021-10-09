Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gamze Şentürk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Alemdar, Bab-ı Ali Caddesi, Fatih/İstanbul, Türkiye
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 250D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
street photos
sokak çekimi
street photography
reflection
artwork print
artwork
artworks
rug
kilim
kadın
weawing
carpet
turkey vulture
istanbul turkey
istanbul photo
istanbul city
women working
women business
human
People Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #185: Unsplash
7 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
canada
united state
Urbanismo
2,579 photos · Curated by Alexandre Arackawa
urbanismo
building
HD City Wallpapers
Imaginarium
84 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
imaginarium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures