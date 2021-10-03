Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
engin akyurt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 3, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
old grey sponge close up
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
synthetic
close up
foam
sponge
detail
dirty
soft
fabric
macro
backdrop
HQ Background Images
object
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
moss
plant
soil
Free stock photos
Related collections
★ — TEXTURES / COLORS
885 photos
· Curated by laila khan
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Roads we walk
112 photos
· Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
road
building
HD City Wallpapers
Look Down
108 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Bertrand
aerial view
sea
drone