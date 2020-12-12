Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zeeshan Tejani
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karachi, Pakistan
Published
on
December 12, 2020
DSLR-A200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
karachi
pakistan
pkr
pakistani currency
human
People Images & Pictures
accessories
accessory
wallet
text
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #137: Over
7 photos
· Curated by Over
People Images & Pictures
hand
HD Grey Wallpapers
Dogs
52 photos
· Curated by Robert Schmitt
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Wheels
177 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
wheel
vehicle
transportation