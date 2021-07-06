Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Israeli soldier in Jerusalem, Israel.
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
HD Grey Wallpapers
israeli soldier
jaffa gate
israel defense forces
idf
idf soldier
People Images & Pictures
human
pedestrian
apparel
clothing
footwear
shoe
urban
building
town
HD City Wallpapers
architecture
Free stock photos
Related collections
flowers
182 photos
· Curated by Lenka
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Collection #21: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Nature & Peace
154 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
united state
HD Blue Wallpapers