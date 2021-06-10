Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Susan Gold
@susangold
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 10, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bee visiting a cactus in bloom
Related tags
cactus
cactus flower
summer flowers
yellow flowers
Bee Pictures & Images
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
perfectly pale
55 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Walls
78 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
Collection #190: Unfold
10 photos
· Curated by Unfold
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures