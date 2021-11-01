Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shannon Potter
@cifilter
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 1, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
petal
lily
Leaf Backgrounds
pond lily
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Lifestyle Shots
209 photos
· Curated by Kate the Socialite
lifestyle
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Olympics
30 photos
· Curated by Hannah Orenstein
olympic
Sports Images
running track