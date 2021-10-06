Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tim van den Boog
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Mountain trail in Nepal, Phu region, close to Tibetan border.
Related tags
mountain landscape
Mountain Images & Pictures
hiking nepal
mountain trail
nepal
nepal mountain
nar-phu
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
peak
valley
cliff
canyon
Backgrounds
Related collections
Lights and Bulbs
403 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lamp
Far From That
11 photos
· Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers
Paint it Black
436 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers