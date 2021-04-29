Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pierre Jeanneret
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
HD Forest Wallpapers
leaves
Water Backgrounds
autumn nature
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
rug
rock
photography
photo
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos
· Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
What I'm Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human
Festive moments with friends
43 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images