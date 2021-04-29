Go to Pierre Jeanneret's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and black stone fragments
brown and black stone fragments
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Switzerland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos · Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
What I'm Holding
109 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human
Festive moments with friends
43 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking