Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
arjun kumar
@aasaaye
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Photo of a yellow water lily in a pond.
Related tags
pond
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Water Lily Pictures
yellow flower
desaturated
lily
plant
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
Rose Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
FROZEN IN TIME
1,216 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
frozen
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Globes and Maps
150 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures