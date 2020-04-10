Go to Yutao CHOU's profile
@yutao
Download free
white and red concrete building during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vũng Tàu, 巴地-頭頓越南
Published on Canon EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

worker in a plastic factory

Related collections

Aerial Photos
685 photos · Curated by Anton Rius
aerial
aerial view
drone
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking