Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Zhuo Cheng you
@benjamin_1017
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Distinct Foreground
52 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
camping
203 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
Mountains
101 photos
· Curated by Daniel Mayo
Mountain Images & Pictures
rock
outdoor
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
lupin
blossom
HD Purple Wallpapers
Creative Commons images