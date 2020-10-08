Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ruta Gudeliene
@rutaurban
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lithuania
Published
on
October 8, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Natute
Related tags
lithuania
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
night
202 photos
· Curated by spear spear
night
Star Images
outdoor
Collection #111: Daniel Burka
10 photos
· Curated by Daniel Burka
HD Wallpapers
rock
outdoor
School
40 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds