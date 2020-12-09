Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Earl Wilcox
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Santa Barbara, CA, USA
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Creating cups on a potter's wheel.
Related tags
santa barbara
ca
usa
pottery
HD Grey Wallpapers
ceramics
throwing a pot
potter’s wheel
cup
clay.
human
People Images & Pictures
hand
porcelain
HD Art Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Minimalism
93 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
café y té
84 photos
· Curated by Lety Solano
cafe
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures
Distinct Foreground
51 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images