Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Shawnn Tan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Bokeh
Share
Info
Singapore
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bokeh
singapore
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Nature Images
Spring Images & Pictures
vegetation
blossom
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
pottery
jar
vase
Tree Images & Pictures
herbs
planter
potted plant
herbal
Animals Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Bright & Bold
168 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
united state
FLOOD
74 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
flood
outdoor
sea
Wonderland
24 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images