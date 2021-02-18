Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nuno Marques
@logvisuals
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lousã, 3200, Portugal
Published
on
February 18, 2021
L1D-20c
Free to use under the Unsplash License
4pm at Serra da Lousã
Related tags
lousã
3200
portugal
drone photography
drone view
green energy
drone shot
wind turbine
wind energy plant
wind energy
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
field
Brown Backgrounds
grassland
road
Free images
Related collections
Sustainability E-Pitch
1 photo
· Curated by Carla Dealflow
outdoor
HD Scenery Wallpapers
painting
Clean Energy
296 photos
· Curated by Adam Powers
clean energy
energy
windmill
Green bonds
21 photos
· Curated by Andrew Ayers
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora