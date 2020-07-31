Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sebastian Müller
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Published
on
July 31, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures
Kitten Images & Pictures
portrait
curious
creature
Tiger Images & Pictures
mammal
abyssinian
pet
Brown Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
animals
266 photos · Curated by C ✨
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
pet
Finvet
328 photos · Curated by Aptus Pet
finvet
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Emotion: curious, alert, hopeful
936 photos · Curated by Sofia Speakman
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
pet