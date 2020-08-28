Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vivek Doshi
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Silverbill
Related tags
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
Birds Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
bokeh
beak
HD Water Wallpapers
feather
small bir
Animals Images & Pictures
finch
anthus
transportation
vehicle
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Details
47 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
detail
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Journey
20 photos
· Curated by Tertia Neethling
journey
bridge
road
Perfectly Feminine
170 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
feminine
Flower Images
blossom