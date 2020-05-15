Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nastasia Kalinina
@nastasiakalinina
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Canon EOS 1100D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
blossom
Rose Images
plant
Flower Images
geranium
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
flower
63 photos
· Curated by LEE YOUNGJI
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Rose
59 photos
· Curated by Dian Puspitasari
Rose Images
Flower Images
plant
beausoliel stories
13 photos
· Curated by Aya Elsherif
grape
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures