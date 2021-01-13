Go to Severin Candrian's profile
@feeypflanzen
Download free
green plant in white background
green plant in white background
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Flawil, SG, Svizzera
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Close-up of a Dracaena fragrans.

Related collections

green
53 photos · Curated by hiim dinnie
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Plants
495 photos · Curated by Nilda Kipi
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
potted plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking