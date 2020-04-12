Free photo of two old rebuilt houseboats, floatiing in the canal water of the Raamgracht; close to an old brick bowed bridge. It is in the old center of Amsterdam. Many facades of old mansion houses and reflections in the water. Picture of 3 April 2020; urban photography of The Netherlands. In Dutch: gratis foto; twee oude woonboten in het water van de Raamgracht in Amsterdam centrum. Dichtbij de oude stenen brug over de Groenburgwal met zijn mooie oude voorgevels in allerlei kleuren; de foto nam ik 3 april 2020 - stadsfotografie, Fons Heijnsbroek.