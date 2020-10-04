Go to Boudhayan Bardhan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
water droplets on green leaves
water droplets on green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Siliguri, West Bengal, India
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Autumn
39 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
leafe
Collection #116: Chuck Hughes
10 photos · Curated by Chuck Hughes
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
shoe
Clean and Minimal
493 photos · Curated by Lauralee Flores
clean
minimal
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking