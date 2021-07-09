Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arun Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pixxel Production, near बालाजी मंदिर, Guledagudda, Karnataka, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pixxel production
near बालाजी मंदिर
guledagudda
karnataka
india
eye wear
lens
sigth
sights
error
lens flare
round
round specs
blurred vision
blurred
specs
spectacles
Black Backgrounds
shape
vision
Free images
Related collections
Minimal
513 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Plant life
545 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Life Images & Photos
plant
Flower Images
Churches
205 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
building