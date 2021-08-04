Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Vienna, Austria
Related tags
architecture
sunny
vienna
austria
urban
HD City Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
history
historic
monument
HD Grey Wallpapers
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
painting
People Images & Pictures
human
leisure activities
ivory
Public domain images
Related collections
Weddings
78 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos
· Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
CHRISTMAS, SNOW AND WINTER
101 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kosinska
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures