Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Federica Abbinante
@federica_7
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Health & Wellness
Share
Info
Published
on
June 17, 2020
Canon EOS 200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bamboo Toothbrush, 100% Biodegradable
Related tags
brush
tool
toothbrush
furniture
Related collections
Bamboo Use
45 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Richter
bamboo
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Eco Friendly
9 photos
· Curated by Kim Atkinson
eco friendly
tool
brush
sustainability
13 photos
· Curated by Elana Fortin
sustainability
Food Images & Pictures
jar