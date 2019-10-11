Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kai Wenzel
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 11, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Green rolled fern macro shot ( Osmundaceae )
Related collections
Self Care
10 photos
· Curated by Kelley Cochran
fern
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Meditation
28 photos
· Curated by Tribe Trips
meditation
outdoor
rock
Newsletter
113 photos
· Curated by Sonja
newsletter
Flower Images
Spring Images & Pictures
Related tags
plant
fern
HD Green Wallpapers
ferns
macrofotografie
waldpflanze
naturfotografie
farn
farne
macrophotography
macro
makrofoto
naturfotos
naturephotography
naturephotos
green fern
wild plant
wildpflanze
light green
Free images