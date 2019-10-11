Go to Kai Wenzel's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaf plant
green leaf plant
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Green rolled fern macro shot ( Osmundaceae )

Related collections

Self Care
10 photos · Curated by Kelley Cochran
fern
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Meditation
28 photos · Curated by Tribe Trips
meditation
outdoor
rock
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking