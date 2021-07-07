Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Adja-Fatimata Seck
@adjaseck232
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Senegal, Senegal
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
African Beauty.
Related tags
senegal
People Images & Pictures
sunshine
Light Backgrounds
HD iPhone Wallpapers
HD Tropical Wallpapers
editorial
HD Orange Wallpapers
face
human
female
smile
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
portrait
photography
photo
outdoors
blonde
HD Teen Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight
International Women's Day
19 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures