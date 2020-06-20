Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Toa Heftiba
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Travel
Share
Info
Published
on
June 20, 2020
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
field
grassland
ruins
plant
Grass Backgrounds
countryside
ground
mound
hill
Free pictures
Related collections
sunafunda
278 photos · Curated by yoko kishimoto
sunafunda
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
NATURE
386 photos · Curated by Csilla Deak
Nature Images
human
clothing
Castles and Fortresses
46 photos · Curated by Andreas Brunn
fortress
castle
building