Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
archaeologist
archeology
carving
cheops
HD City Wallpapers
Desert Images
egypt
egyptian
exploration
giza
history
tomb
abandoned
afterlife
key of life
khufu
landmark
luxor
mummy
necropolis
Free images
Related collections
Collection #142: Pixieset
8 photos · Curated by Pixieset
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
road
Collection #75: Brit Morin
6 photos · Curated by Brit Morin
People Images & Pictures
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #158: Product Hunt
71 photos · Curated by Product Hunt
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Backgrounds