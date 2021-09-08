Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
懒 羊羊
@msilihin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
南京明故宫遗址公园, 南京市, 中国
Published
on
September 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
明故宫的屋顶飞檐
Related tags
南京明故宫遗址公园
南京市
中国
roof
building
chinese
ancient
palace
ming dynasty
tile roof
architecture
monastery
housing
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images
Related collections
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
INDOORS
129 photos
· Curated by Ace
indoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #127: Slack
10 photos
· Curated by Slack
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images