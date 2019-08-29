Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sahbi Belgacem
@sa7bi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gaulihütte, Uri, Switzerland
Published
on
August 29, 2019
Apple, iPhone xs
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
uri
switzerland
gaulihütte
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
bern
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
conifer
HD Yellow Wallpapers
spruce
pine
outdoors
larch
Nature Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Autumn
39 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
leafe
Snow
166 photos
· Curated by Tara Santillan
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Weddings
77 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers