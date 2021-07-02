Go to Efekan Akyüz's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in black shirt and blue denim shorts carrying green yellow and pink striped tote bag
woman in black shirt and blue denim shorts carrying green yellow and pink striped tote bag
Cumhuriyet, Sakarya Caddesi, Çankaya/Ankara, Türkiye
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Scenes from the Istanbul Convention action in Ankara

Related collections

Minimalism
93 photos · Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Flowers Contained
1,076 photos · Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking