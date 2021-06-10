Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pharping, Dakshinkali, Непал
Published
on
June 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
View of Pharping valley near Kathmandu Nepal
Related tags
pharping
dakshinkali
непал
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
produce
Leaf Backgrounds
citrus fruit
persimmon
vegetation
grapefruit
Public domain images
Related collections
Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images
Facial Recognition
1,819 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Atmospheric
286 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds