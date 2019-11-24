Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pongsawat Pasom
@pongsawat
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 24, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Blue
191 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Blue Wallpapers
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
You Can't Take The Sky From Me
93 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
For the love of caffeine
124 photos
· Curated by Lydia Clinkscales
Coffee Images
drink
cup
Related tags
roof
building
architecture
monastery
housing
worship
shrine
temple
patio
porch
outdoors
Brown Backgrounds
Free images