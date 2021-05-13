Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pariwat pannium
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 13, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Homemade mango pudding in plastic cup for take away
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
mango
dessert
diet
yogurt
asia
cap
cream
cup
Cake Images
disposable
empty
pudding
ripe
liquid
Orange Backgrounds
pack
packaging
clean
Free stock photos
Related collections
Purely Collection
166 photos · Curated by Charles Richardson
Food Images & Pictures
drink
beverage
Food and drink
94 photos · Curated by r c n
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Food
24 photos · Curated by Shelly Fierro
Food Images & Pictures
plant
vegetable