Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ross Stone
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bishop, CA, USA
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
the Milky Way above inyo national forest
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
usa
bishop
ca
night
starry sky
milky way
ross stone
milky way galaxy
pine tree
HD Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
starry night sky
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
owens valley
unsplash photos
canon 80d
California Pictures
california skyline
Tree Images & Pictures
starry night
Free pictures
Related collections
Textures
343 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Lights and Bulbs
401 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lamp
Abstract
98 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
building