Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
J Lee
@babybluecat
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
Canon
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Plum blossom (ume)
Related tags
blossom
HD Pink Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
geranium
HD Cherry Blossom Wallpapers
petal
Public domain images
Related collections
Soul Care
201 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand
Haze
17 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
haze
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
covers
530 photos
· Curated by Kyri Lorenz
Cover Photos & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers