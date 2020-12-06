Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lucas Gorelick
@lucasgorelick
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tanzania
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monkey eating grass in the African wilderness
Related tags
tanzania
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Monkey Images
mammal
wildlife
baboon
giant panda
Bear Pictures & Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Earth Tones
83 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
HD City Wallpapers
A Colorful Life
115 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Life Images & Photos
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
Vegan
154 photos
· Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures