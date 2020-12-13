Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Taylor Friehl
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
635 E Sixth St, Albert Lea, United States
Published
on
December 13, 2020
iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Frozen lake in Minnesota.
Related tags
635 e sixth st
albert lea
united states
outdoors
HD Sky Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
hockey
hockey net
frozen lake
ice
cold
outside
pond hockey
minnesota
Winter Images & Pictures
Earth Images & Pictures
Moon Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Nature Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Catitude
71 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
catitude
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos
· Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Climate Impacts
98 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor