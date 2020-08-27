Go to Nick Fewings's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gray metal crane under blue sky
gray metal crane under blue sky
London, UK
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Three of the many cranes, building new structures in London.

Related collections

crane
51 photos · Curated by Hanna Bareika
crane
construction crane
construction
alt
39 photos · Curated by karakulikati
alt
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking